

EDWARDSVILLE − One of the more entertaining local road races just before the start of winter is the Annual CHRISTmas Ugly Sweater 5K in Edwardsville.

Trinity Lutheran Ministries hosts its fourth annual CHRISTmas Ugly Sweater 5K in Edwardsville on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The event will feature a 5k race, Christmas carols, a Christmas-themed photo booth, ugly sweater contest, and hot chocolate and cookies for all participants at the finish line. All race participants will be chip-timed by Final Lap Race Management. Medals are provided to all runners who participate in the race.

Article continues after sponsor message

A portion of the race registration fees benefits the Glen-Ed Food Pantry and Edwardsville Neighbors. Last year, both organizations were presented with a $1,000 check. There will also be a canned goods collection at the race. In 2018, more than 450 pounds of canned goods were collected at the event.

Plaques will be given to the top male and female finishers and medals to the top three finishers in each of the following age categories: 9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-50, and 60 and older.

The sweater contest will be held after the race, with prizes awarded to the participants judged in the following categories: Ugliest Sweater, Most Christmas Spirit, and Best Group Sweater Theme (a group of four or more).

The race will begin at 9 a.m. on Dec.a 14 at Trinity Lutheran Ministries at 600 Water St. in Edwardsville, with race packet pickup available the day before and the morning of the race. The registration fee is $25 without a race shirt, $30 with a race shirt. Special group/family prices are available to groups of four or more. Swag bags and race shirts are guaranteed to those who register by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 29th, which is also when early bird pricing ends.

For questions or more information, please visit goo.gl/E4fk6G or call (618) 656-2918.

More like this: