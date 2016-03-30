EDWARDSVILLE - Trinity Lutheran School in Edwardsville has amassed an amazing $10,000 to assist Stacy Jose in her battle with cancer as of this week, teacher Jarrod Frey reports.

Trinity Lutheran’s campaign has been called “Fight The Fight.” Jose is a school board member and president of the Trinity Lutheran School Board. She has multiple children in the school.

Frey and the school children and parents did a walk/run for Jose, which was the main part of the fund-raising attempt.

“As of a PET Scan last week, Stacy is cancer free,” Frey exclaimed Wednesday morning. “She will continue chemotherapy for an undetermined amount of time to keep the cancer at bay, but we are rejoicing with her and her family this morning.”

The Trinity Lutheran students and teachers celebrated with a Pink Out day with Jose and her family this morning. Stacy and her husband’s children Collin (sixth grade) and Kate (third grade) attend the school.

