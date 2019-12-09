EDWARDSVILLE - Trinity Lutheran School in Edwardsville has continued its annual effort to support the Glen-Ed Food Pantry to purchase presents for family members and loved ones.

Each year, students and their families donate new and gently-used items to be part of the school's 'Christmas Shop." These items are then priced and put up for sale in the Christmas Shop, where students from preschool through eighth-grade are able to browse the items and purchase presents for family members and friends."

"Over 200 children purchased items from the Christmas Shop to raise the $2,000 for the Glen-Ed Food Pantry in Edwardsville, thanks to the leadership from volunteer and substitute teacher Debbie Zimmerman. Grants from Thrivent Financial provided the funding for wrapping paper and present bags for the children."

Trinity Lutheran Senior Pastor John Shank said: ”During the season of Christmas, when Christians reflect on the great gift of Christ our Lord, it is natural for us to then share in the needs of others, including in our own community. "I'm proud of our students' efforts and generosity to support the Glen-Ed Food Pantry, and to the volunteers who helped make it possible.”

