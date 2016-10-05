EDWARDSVILLE − Trinity Lutheran Ministries will host its first annual CHRISTmas Ugly Sweater Dash 5K in Edwardsville on Saturday, December 10.

The event will feature a 5k race, family fun run, Christmas-themed photo booth, ugly sweater contest, and hot chocolate and cookies for all participants at the finish line. Final Lap Race Management will time this event through "chip" technology.

All of the proceeds from the race will stay in the community, as 20 percent of the registration costs will be donated to the Glen-Ed Food Pantry and Neighbors In Need program.

Medals will be given to the top male and female finishers and to the top three finishers in each of the following age categories: 6-13, 14-20, 21-30, 31-40, 51-60, and 61 and up. T-shirts and fun finishers medals are guaranteed to who register by November 22. The first 250 registered adults will also get a swag bag.

The sweater contest will be held after the race, with prizes awarded to the participant with the ugliest sweater and most festive sweater. A trophy and gift card will also be awarded to the family or team with four or more participants with the most spirited garb.

The race will begin at 9:30 a.m. on December 10 at Trinity Lutheran Ministries at 600 Water Street in Edwardsville. The early-bird registration cost is $30, which is available until November 22.

For questions or more information, please visit TrinityLutheranMinistries.org or call (618) 656-7002.

