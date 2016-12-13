Trinity Lutheran Ministries finds true meaning of holidays with Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Trinity Lutheran Ministries showed the true meaning behind Christmas on Saturday with a check presentation of $1,000 to both Glen-Ed Pantry and Neighbors in Need in Edwardsville. Trinity Lutheran Ministries held its first Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K Race Saturday and the race was quite successful, said Pastor John Shank of Trinity Lutheran Ministries. A total of 277 runners took part in the dash and Shank said for the first time out he thought that was quite good.



The race was started and ended at Trinity’s Edwardsville location at 600 Water St. in Edwardsville and also ventured out onto the Madison County Transit bike trail.



Pastor Shank said both Glen-Ed Pantry and Neighbors in Need are organizations close to the hearts of Trinity Lutheran Ministries.



Ugly Christmas sweaters are popular today and it helped make the 5K race a fun outing, Shank said.



Shank added that donating to two charities that help the needy made the race even more the right thing to do.



The pastor said Trinity Lutheran worked with a lot of runners and race stores and shops in order to carry out the race properly.



“This fit in perfectly with the Christmas season,” Shank said. “It was the greatest gift we could give to help those in need at Christmas time.”



Having a total of 277 register was outstanding for the first time, Shank said.



"We hope to continue to do the race again net year," he added.