Our Daily Show Interview! Trinity Festival Set for August 2nd!

ALTON - The eighth annual Trinity Festival is returning to Alton.

Starting at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, community members can come out to Milton Schoolhouse for the festival, featuring 16 bands and musicians, even more vendors, and lots of fun for a good cause. Proceeds from the festival go to Trinity’s Way, a local nonprofit that supports environmental and animal rights organizations in memory of Trinity Buel.

“It’s all in Trinity’s name,” said Greg, one of the organizers. “That’s how this all started. She couldn’t live her own dreams anymore, so we’re trying to fulfill them for her.”

Trinity Festival is an annual event that brings the community together to enjoy music and vendors. Previously hosted in Calhoun County, organizers decided to return to Alton this year and host the event at Milton Schoolhouse.

There will be two stages at Milton, with performances from 12 p.m. to midnight on Aug. 2. You can expect to hear music by Datura, Modern Pasta, Accidentally on Purpose, The Trophy Mules, Hideous Gentleman, Agents of the Free, Krickett & the Grilled Avocados, SIFASIC, The Peacelords, Mellow Trauma, Psychedelic Symphony, Justus & the Experience, Neon Gypsies, Sawyer Konkol, Kevin Hartman, and Hallelujah Lilly.

Tickets to Trinity Festival cost $20 and you can purchase tickets online. Organizers are also looking for vendors. It costs $40 to vend at the festival, and this price includes admission and all-day access to the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

All proceeds will be distributed to local organizations that support animals, including shelters.

The money we raise is used wisely, I believe,” Greg said. “We spread it over local animal sanctuaries and animal shelters, and we have a good time doing it.”

Buel advocated strongly for animals and environmental justice. To honor her, Trinity’s Way sponsors regular cleanups, including one scheduled for this Sunday, July 13, 2025, starting at the Spectrum store in Alton.

They also host open mic nights at Maeva’s. Their upcoming open mic night is planned for 6 p.m. on Friday, July 18, 2025.

“Get there early to sign up, because the crowd has been growing,” added organizer John.

As Greg, John and the rest of the Trinity’s Way team prepare for the festival and upcoming events, they look forward to spreading goodwill and connecting the community in Buel’s name.

“We want to see all our people show up and just have a good time,” Greg added. “We’re going to have a great time.”

For more information about Trinity Festival, including how to buy tickets online or sign up as a vendor, visit the official Facebook event page. To learn more about Trinity’s Way, including how to support them year-round, check out their official website at TrinitysWay.org.

More like this: