ALTON - On Saturday, August 2, 2025, 16 bands will take the stage for Trinity Festival [Trinity River Festival] at Milton Schoolhouse in Alton, to help raise funds for the local nonprofit Trinity’s Way.

The event brings 12 hours of live music to the area with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and closing at midnight. Tickets are $20 at the gate, cash only. Advance tickets can be purchased using debit card, credit card, or PayPal on the Trinity’s Way website or by using this link https://www.trinitysway.org/event-details/trinity-festival-2025.

Festivalgoers can also receive $10 off their ticket price by bringing a donation of at least 10 lbs. of pet food to the gate. Each year, Trinity’s Way also hosts a pet food drive to help support the efforts of area shelters and pet food pantries.

Trinity’s Way formed in 2018 after 17-year-old Trinity Buel was killed in a tragic car accident. The nonprofit was started by her mother, April Gray, and her godfather, Chris Unthank, to carry on Buel’s kindness and compassion for animals and the environment. That same year, the group hosted their first annual Trinity River Festival [Trinity Festival]. The organization uses funds raised from the festival to provide support for area animal-related and environmental organizations in honor of Gray’s daughter. Trinity Festival isn’t just about raising funds though.

Article continues after sponsor message

"It’s also about creating a sense of community and remembering Trinity’s spirit through her love of music. “Trinity joined chorus when she was in middle school and always loved to sing,” Gray said. “We had a lot of great memories jamming out in the car and having singalongs to all our favorite songs. She also enjoyed going to music festivals and concerts as she got older, so throwing a festival just makes sense for us.”

Gray said that her daughter had a diverse taste in music which is exactly what Trinity Festival strives to bring to the community. This year marks the eighth year for the annual music festival.

Saturday’s lineup features Datura, Modern Pasta, Sometimes It’s Foggy and Sometimes It’s Clear, Hideous Gentlemen, Accidentally on Purpose, The Trophy Mules, Krickett & the Grilled Avocados, The Peacelords, Piasa Canyon, Mellow Trauma, Psychedelic Symphony, Justus & the Experience, Skypool, Hallelujah Lily, Kevin Hartman, and Sawyer Konkol. There will be a variety of vendors on site for festivalgoers to shop.

In addition to Maeva’s Coffee serving their usual drinks, they will also provide bar service for the event. The festival is kid-friendly and children 10 and under are free. There’ll be face painting and fairy hair as well as other art activities.

“Without amazing support from the community, and all the bands and musicians who perform each year, Trinity Festival wouldn’t exist,” Gray said. “To see this take shape and come to life year-after-year is a magical experience. There’s no better way for us to both raise funds to support our mission and honor the life of my daughter. I’m so thankful for the continued support of everyone involved.” For more information about Trinity Festival, visit @trinityriverfestival on Facebook or Instagram.

More like this: