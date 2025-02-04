Trinity Christian College Announces Fall 2024 Dean's List
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. (February 3, 2025) - In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, Illinois, released the college's Dean's List for Fall 2024.
The Dean’s List is Trinity Christian College’s highest academic honor. It is recognized for traditional undergraduate students who achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better in 12 or more credits with grade points.
Brighton, IL 62012: Madison Seymour