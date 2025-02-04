Trinity Christian College Announces Fall 2024 Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. (February 3, 2025) - In recognition of outstanding academic achievement, Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, Illinois, released the college's Dean's List for Fall 2024. Article continues after sponsor message The Dean’s List is Trinity Christian College’s highest academic honor. It is recognized for traditional undergraduate students who achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better in 12 or more credits with grade points. Brighton, IL 62012: Madison Seymour Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending