BETHALTO - Trimpe Middle School’s Girls Basketball program took a bow at halftime of the Civic Memorial Varsity Lady Eagles game on Thursday to honor stellar seasons by all three of the teams (6th, 7th and 8th grades). Calling them successful could be an understatement.

The 6th grade team, coached by Derek Edwards and Mady Sheraka, ended the year with a record of 6-0 in the Trimpe League, and 4-0 in Catholic League, (14-3 overall). Notable details of their season include 2nd place in the Trimpe Tournament (double overtime loss in the final), 4th place in Carrollton Tournament (against 7th graders) and 1st place in the Rotary Tournament.

The 7th grade team, coached by Taylor Bedar, went 10-0 in their conference (1st place), 23-3 overall and ended their season only with a loss in the regional championship.

The 8th grade team, coached by Jeff Durbin, went 10-0 in their conference (1st place), 24-2 overall and ended their season only with a loss in the regional championship as well. Over the last two years they have a cumulative record of 39-2.

The future looks bright for the varsity women’s program at Civic Memorial for the next several seasons.

