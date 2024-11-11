BETHALTO - On Friday, November 8, Trimpe Middle School hosted a moving Veterans Day assembly, bringing students, staff and around thirty veterans together to honor those who have served. The event began with a solemn presentation of colors by a local Color Guard, prompting the entire assembly to rise in respect. Following this, the Trimpe Middle School 7th and 8th grade band, directed by Mr. Alex Hornsey, performed “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Eighth grader and Student Council Treasurer Arianna Walton led the “Pledge of Allegiance,” and Student Council President Jackson Mooshegian expressed gratitude to the veterans present. Mr. Peter Midgley, Student Council sponsor and art teacher, shared a few words, followed by former TMS principal Kirk Johnson. Josh Crisp, father of TMS student Tinley Crisp and husband to Bethany Crisp, a paraprofessional at the school, also spoke, adding a personal touch to the event.

Article continues after sponsor message

The school choir led by choir director Ms. Lynda Marshall performed two songs, “America the Beautiful” and the “Armed Forces Medley,” inviting veterans to stand and be recognized as their branch’s song was played. A slideshow honoring the service of students’ and staff’s family members who have served or are currently serving was displayed, thoughtfully prepared by social studies teacher Mrs. Dee Haar.

Principal Laura Gipson expressed deep appreciation for the assembly, noting the work of Peter Midgley, who initiated and organized the event. “It was a truly wonderful and meaningful experience for our students,” she shared. The assembly served as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by veterans and the importance of honoring their service.

More like this: