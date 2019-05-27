ARLINGTON HEIGHTS – Edwardsville’s Zach Trimpe finished seventh in the singles, while the doubles team of Seth Lipe and Gabo Montanari lost in the consolation semifinals on the final day of the IHSA boys tennis meet on Saturday in and around Arlington Heights in northwest suburban Chicago.

Trimpe lost in the consolation quarterfinals to Eric Perkowski of Lincolnshire Stevenson 8-5, while Lipe and Montanari lost their consolation semifinal to Colin Fox and Brent Saltzman of Winnetka New Trier 1-6, 6-1, 10-8.

Overall, Edwardsville players did well in the tournament, as the Lipe and Montanari went 5-2 for the weekend, and Trimpe was 4-2. Drake Schreiber, the only other Tiger in the draw, finished 1-2.

In Class 1A, the Marquette Catholic doubles team of Daniel McCluskey and A.J. Bower went 4-2, Jersey’s entry of Spencer Bryant and Brett Stackpole was 1-2, while Triad’s Jaden Henderson was 2-2 in the singles, the doubles team of Sean Froidcouer and Cameron Woods was also 2-2, and the doubles team of T.J. Bloom and Jared Speer went 1-2.

The Class 1A singles champion was Natan Spear of Chicago Northside, who won over Dorath Chamarti of Normal University 6-1, 6-1, while the doubles went to Thomas Moh and Tyler Bowers of Normal University, who defeated Owen Setran and Devon Greeno of West Chicago Wheaton Academy 6-1, 7-5 (7-5 in the tiebreaker). The team champions were Normal University with 39 points, Chicago Northside was second with 28, Wheaton Academy third with 23 points, Dunlap fourth with 20 points, and Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep was fifth with 18 points. Triad finished with six points, and Jersey scored two points.

In the Class 2A finals, Robert Daniel Schmelka of Hinsdale Central won the singles title over Max Sheldon of Arlington Heights Hersey 6-3, 7-5, while the doubles crown went to Hinsdale Central’s Joseph Daw and Noah Hernandez, who defeated Blake Roegner and Daanyal Saeed of Naperville Central 6-1, 6-2. Hinsdale Central took the team championship with 45 points, New Trier was second with 34 points, Stevenson was third at 29 points, LaGrange Lyons was fourth with 20 points, and Naperville Central was fifth with 18 points. Edwardsville tied for seventh with Hersey, both having 14 points.

