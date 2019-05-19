EDWARDSVILLE – Zach Trimpe finished second and Drake Schreiber finished fourth in the singles, while Seth Lipe and Gabo Montinari won the doubles as Edwardsville won the IHSA Class 2A boys tennis sectional meet Saturday at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The Tigers finished first with 18 points, with Belleville East coming in second with 12 points, O’Fallon and Quincy tied for third with 10 points, Belleville West was fifth with eight points, and Alton came in sixth with four points. Collinsville and Granite City failed to score.

Article continues after sponsor message

The semifinalists in both the singles and doubles qualified for next week’s IHSA state meet; the matches held today were to help determine seeds and first-round pairings at the state meet.

In the singles semifinals, Edwardsville’s Zach Trimpe defeated O’Fallon’a Niko Papachrisanthou 6-2, 6-1, while Belleville East’s Max Skaer won over Schreiber 6-2, 6-0. In the third place match, it was Papachrisanthou over Schreiber 7-6, 7-6, while in their fourth match of the season against each other, Skaer defeated Trimpe 6-4, 8-2.

In the doubles semifinals, Lipe and Montinari defeated Belleville West’s Andrew McCullough and Dylan Firestone 6-1, 6-0, while Quincy’s Greyson Arns and Blake Hayden won over Evan Potter and Gavin Sohm of O’Fallon 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. The third place match was won by Potter and Sohm over McCullough and Firestone 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, and Lipe and Montinari won the doubles final over Arns and Hayden 6-0, 6-1.

The IHSA Class 2A state tournament will be held Thursday-Saturday at Hersey High School and other sites in the Arlington Heights area of northwest suburban Chicago.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: