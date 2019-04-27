Roger W. Carroll

Bonnie WoodwardJERSEY - Jersey County Circuit Court Judge Eric Pistorius made a ruling this week that fingerprint evidence will be able to be used in the case of Roger W. Carroll, who is accused of kidnapping Bonnie Woodward in Alton and killing her in Jersey County. A pre-trial date of June 13 in the case and an actual trial date of July 9 were also set.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lead prosecutor Jennifer Mudge said the defense filed a motion by defense attorney David Fahrenkamp to exclude the fingerprint evidence because it isn’t always 100 percent reliable, but that was denied by the judge.

“We filed a counter response to the motion to deny the fingerprint evidence and that was denied,” Mudge said. "We were very satsified with the ruling.

“The pre-trial and trial dates were also set, which was important.”

More like this:

Jury Convicts Troy's Neil A. Howard In Mother’s Strangulation Case
Feb 10, 2025
Haine Issues Full Statement In Howard Murder Case Verdict
Feb 11, 2025
Trial Begins for Bryce V. Andrews in Gruesome Double Murder Case
Feb 14, 2025
Bryce Andrews Found Guilty of Murdering Adoptive Father and Husband
Feb 24, 2025
Trial of Bryce V. Andrews Begins Tomorrow in Double Homicide Case
Feb 13, 2025

 