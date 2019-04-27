JERSEY - Jersey County Circuit Court Judge Eric Pistorius made a ruling this week that fingerprint evidence will be able to be used in the case of Roger W. Carroll, who is accused of kidnapping Bonnie Woodward in Alton and killing her in Jersey County. A pre-trial date of June 13 in the case and an actual trial date of July 9 were also set.

Lead prosecutor Jennifer Mudge said the defense filed a motion by defense attorney David Fahrenkamp to exclude the fingerprint evidence because it isn’t always 100 percent reliable, but that was denied by the judge.

“We filed a counter response to the motion to deny the fingerprint evidence and that was denied,” Mudge said. "We were very satsified with the ruling.

“The pre-trial and trial dates were also set, which was important.”

