EDWARDSVILLE — The murder trial of Stanford Stokes began Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, in Madison County, where he faces charges including three counts of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Jarred Hayes.

Assistant State’s Attorney Audrey Paulda told the court that Stokes went to a residence at 914 East 7th Street in Alton after becoming angry that his on-again, off-again girlfriend would not answer her phone. According to Paulda, Stokes kicked in a side door, entered the home, and found his girlfriend in bed with another man. Paulda said Stokes took a gun from the girlfriend’s purse and fired shots.

Evidence presented by the prosecution includes a voicemail recording of the incident, captured because Stokes allegedly forgot to hang up the phone upon entering the residence.

In contrast, Madison County Public Defender Ginny Smith argued that Stokes acted in self-defense. Smith said Stokes went to the home because he could not reach his girlfriend and had been there before. She contended that the victim, Hayes, had a gun and that Stokes feared for his life when he shot.

The prosecution’s first witness was Jetion Feazell, Stokes’ on-again, off-again girlfriend. Feazell testified that she had moved to the Alton home from St. Louis due to problems with Stokes. She said Stokes had been to the Alton residence only three times previously, did not have keys, and was not invited on the day of the shooting.

Feazell described hearing a bang and seeing Stokes enter the home while screaming, “Why did you do this?” She said Stokes then grabbed a Glock 19 from her purse, which he knew she carried, and fired shots.

Feazell testified she heard Hayes yell, and after Stokes left the house, she heard another shot outside. She saw Hayes lying on the floor with blood coming from his mouth and said Stokes had left with her gun.

During cross-examination, Feazell said she did not see Hayes with a gun.

Article continues after sponsor message

The second witness was the homeowner, who was allowing Feazell to live there. She testified that she was watching television in the living room when she heard a bang resembling a gunshot.

She said she saw Hayes walking toward her, holding his stomach with blood on his hand, and she then fled outside with her two-year-old son. She testified that she saw Stokes standing outside and shooting toward the house before leaving the area.

On cross-examination, the homeowner acknowledged seeing Hayes with a gun but said she never saw him fire it.

Alton Police Officer Caden Anderson testified that upon arrival at the scene, she found shell casings on the street in front of the home. She also said firefighters discovered a gun under Hayes when he was transported to the hospital.

An assistant medical examiner from St. Louis testified that Hayes died from a gunshot wound to the chest and had additional gunshot wounds.

A forensic scientist with the Illinois State Police testified that four shell casings recovered at the scene were fired from the same 9mm Glock handgun.

Alton Police Detective Jacob Stewart testified that police identified Stokes as a suspect shortly after the shooting. Within three hours, they located Stokes’ vehicle in North St. Louis, though Stokes had already fled after dropping off the car. Stewart said Stokes was apprehended in Texas about two weeks later and returned to Illinois.

The state rested its case Tuesday. The defense is scheduled to present its case on Wednesday.

Stokes faces charges of three counts of first-degree murder, home invasion, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: