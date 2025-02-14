EDWARDSVILLE — The trial of Bryce V. Andrews commenced today at the Madison County Justice Center, with Judge Neil Schroeder presiding.

Andrews, who is facing multiple charges related to the deaths of his adoptive father and his father’s husband, opted for a bench trial instead of a jury trial. He is represented by Ginny Smith and Mary Copeland from the Madison County Public Defenders Office.

During opening statements, the Assistant States Attorney outlined the prosecution's case, stating that evidence would reveal the victims were stabbed 117 times. The prosecution alleged that after the killings, Andrews attempted to bury the bodies in the backyard, but due to frozen ground, he instead set fire to the house and the bodies.

They further claimed that Andrews stole his father’s vehicle and traveled to St. Louis, where surveillance footage captured him parking the vehicle in an abandoned lot.

In her opening statement, defense attorney Ginny Smith acknowledged that Andrews killed his father, Robert “Bob” Andrews, and his father’s husband, Leonard “Jim” Ebrey, but emphasized that he suffers from an undiagnosed and unmedicated mental illness.

The state called its first witness, Madison County Sheriff Deputy Ryan Fry. Fry testified that firefighters discovered a deceased male on the back porch of the residence, who appeared to have sustained burns and cuts, with a gas can at his feet.

A second body was found in a bedroom, also exhibiting burn marks and cuts. Fry mentioned that a shovel was located in the backyard, and blood was found in the garage where the vehicle was reported missing.

The defense did not question Fry following his testimony.

Andrews faces a total of four counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Arson, one count of Offenses Related to Motor Vehicle, and two counts of Concealment of a Homicidal Death. The alleged homicides took place on February 1, 2021, at the victims' residence in Godfrey.

The investigation indicated that the victims died from what appeared to be violent stabbings, and Andrews is accused of taking measures to conceal the crimes.

The trial will continue at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

