SPRINGFIELD - Nolan Keller scored 13 points in a narrow 43-41 defeat to Chatham Glenwood during the super-sectional game on Monday, March 10, 2025, at the Bank Of Springfield Center in Springfield.

Keller said the game saw both teams exchanging leads early on before Chatham Glenwood pulled ahead in the second quarter.

"We came back and hit some big threes and played well from then on," he added. "They (Chatham Glenwood) got the last shot, the last ball.

Keller expressed pride in his team's overall performance throughout the season. The Triad basketball team finished with a 29-7 overall record for the 2024-2025 season, with Keller averaging 8.4 points per game. As a junior, he will return for the Knights in 2025-2026.

"I shoot year-round and in the summer I shoot when we have open gym," he said. "I like scoring and I feel like scoring can lead to defense and good defense can lead to scoring."

In addition to basketball, Keller is a right-handed baseball pitcher, showcasing his versatility as an athlete. He emphasized the commitment required for success in both sports.

Keller's contributions on the court have been significant, and he remains optimistic about the future of his athletic career.

