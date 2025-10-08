TROY - Triad runner Emberlie Goins won the race on her home course, with Katie Fenton of Highland second, and teammate Brooklyn Giffhorn fifth, as the Bulldogs won the girls Madison County cross country meet Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 7, 2025, at Triad High School in Troy.

The Bulldogs were the team champions in an all-comers format, instead of a traditional small school-large school split, with 43 points, with Edwardsville in second at 55, Triad was third with 80 points, in fourth place. Roxana was at 113 points, and Father McGivney Catholic rounded out the top five with 150 points. Civic Memorial was sixth with 163 points, Metro-East Lutheran finished seventh with 179 points, Marquette Catholic was eighth at 214 points, getting past Alton, was was ninth at 217 points, Collinsville was 10th with 234 points, and Granite City finished 11th with 276 points.

Goins won the race with a time of 19:10.9, with Fenton second at 19:40.8, in third place was Roxana's Gianna Stassi at 19:47.5, in fourth place was Virginia Seijka of Edwardsville at 19:54.2, and rounding out the top five was Giffhorn, who had a time of 20:01.0.

Aliyah Rehling led the Redbirds with a time of 21:14.5, while Monica Klockenkemper was in at 21:43.2, and Anna Caughran had a time of 24:13.2. The Explorers were led by Sabrina Eccles at 20:44.6, with Caroline Cardinal in at 21:14.7, and Lillian Hannigan in at 25;05.0 The Eagles were led by Olivia Wiley, who was in at 21:15.2, while Lillie Wood was in at 22:12.8, and Kinley Govero had a time of 22:466.0.

Ryelan Judiscak led the Kahoks with a time of 21:32.9, while Jaylah Harris came home at 23:52.3, and Sadie Demick's time was 26:03.1. To go along with Seijka's fourth place time, the Tigers saw Ainsley Goodwin finish eighth at 20:3.9, and Alli Merrick was 10th at 20:38.3. Lucy Doyle led Metro-East with a time of 20:20.9, while Marion Hemmer was in at 22:24.4, and Moira Krueger was home at 23:59.0.

McKenzie Jones led the way for the Griffins, having a time of 21:05.5, while Ainsley Turkington had a time of 21:20.3, and Bella Redemius was home at 22:14.4. Charlee Schwaller led the Warriors with a time of 23:08.2, while Elizabeth Genis had a time of 25:08.9, and Hadley Relleke came in at 28:34.0. In addition to both Fenton and Giffhorn, the Bulldogs saw Morgan Greenwald finish sixth at 20:20.2.

In addition to Stassi, Nova Shaw finished ninth for the Shells at 20:38.7, and Bailey Schallenberg-Decker had a time of 22:11.5. Going along with Goins' winning time, Triad had Abigail James in at 20:57.5, and Bradynn Carey in at 21:12.4.

