EDWARDSVILLE - Delaney Hess, a senior with Triad's softball team, is enjoying a good season for the Knights.

For the season, Hess is hitting .457 with no homers and 19 RBIs, and inside the circle, she's made 11 appearances, with 10 starts and two complete games, and is currently 5-4, allowing 48 runs, 33 earned, on 65 hits in 48.7 innings pitched. She's also walked 13 and fanned 32.

Triad was 9-5 overall after taking a 4-1 loss at Edwardsville on April 18, 2025. In a postgame interview, Hess praised both the Tigers team and Edwardsville pitcher Riley Nelson, who struck out 11 in five-plus innings.

"Edwardsville's always really good," Hess said, "and their pitcher, Riley Nelson's really good. We struggled to hit off of her a little bit, and we fought all the way, as hard as we could. But we just couldn't take it all."

The Knights are still having an excellent season as a team, and Hess is having a great season individually.

"It's awesome," Hess said. "Our team's really close, and it's just been a fun season."

As a pitcher, Hess depends on three pitches to keep the opposing batter off-balance: Her curve ball, her screwball, and her change-up. She also has some high hopes and aspirations for the remainder of the current campaign.

"We've lost a few games recently," Hess said, "but hopefully, we stick it through, and just use those losses to pull out more wins, and use them as motivation, so we end the season doing better than right now."

There are also a few goals on her docket for the 2025 spring softball season.

"Hopefully, win (the Mississippi Valley) conference," Hess said, "and I want to go far, as far as we can. Make it to state, hopefully."

