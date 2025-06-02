PALATINE - Triad's doubles team of Joe Cass and Ethan Steward made history by winning the Class 1A doubles state championship at the IHSA state tournament on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Palatine High School in northwest suburban Chicago.

Cass and Stewart won the title with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Krish Khanna and Anjun Sawhney of Chicago University to become only the third doubles team to win a state championship, and also the first tennis players to win a title in Triad's history.

Cass and Stewart join Ted Eggman and Mac Smith of East St. Louis in 1923, and Alex Gray and Zach Trimpe of Edwardsville in 2017 as the only duos to win the state championship. The area had never had a singles state champion.

The championship allowed the Knights to finish fifth in the team standings, with Chicago University winning the team championship with 26 points, while Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge was second at 18 points, with Dunlap and Rock Island Alleman Catholic tying for third at 17 points each. Triad was fifth with 16 points, Mascoutah was in a three-way tie for eighth place with Aurora Marmion Academy and Metamora with 13 points apiece, Highland was in a three-way tie for 16th with eight points, Waterloo finished in a multi-team tie for 28th with five points, Jersey was in a multi-team tie for 40th with three points, and both Belleville Althoff Catholic and Civic Memorial were in a multi-team tie for 52nd with one point each.

In the Class 1A singles final, Nicholas Patrick of Alleman won the title over Benedict Graft of Aurora Marmion Academy 6-3, 6-0, while Dash Smith of Chicago University defeated Zeke Bisharat of Darien Hinsdale South in the third place match 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), 3 – 6, 6-2. The third-place doubles match was won by Sean Lenhart and Marshawn Gallego of Wauconda over Wyatt Jorgensmeyer and Jordan Beck of Mascoutah 6-3, 6-3.

In Class 2A , Matthew Sikorski of Arlingon Heights Hersey won the singles championship over Kabir Motwani of Hoffman Estates James Conant 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, while third place went to Marko McRae of Chicago Lane over Mathieu Veltkamp of Streamwood 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. In the doubles final, Chris Ackerman and Jayden Dussais of Winnetka New Trier won the championship over Nicholas Marringa and Kyle McCain of Hinsdale Central 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), 7-5, while in the third place match, Troy Kanishiro and Max Manoshin of Northbrook Glenbrook North defeated Bryce Abban and David Kaminski of Glenview Glenbrook South 6-3, 7-5.

Hinsdale Central won the team championship with 34 points, with Conant second at 26 points, third place went to Hersey at 22 points, New Trier was fourth at 19 points, and Glenbrook South tied for fifth with Lincolnshire Adlai Stevenson with 17 points each. Edwardsville finished 15th with nine points, and O'Fallon failed to score.

