PALATINE - Triad's doubles team of Joe Cass and Ethan Stewart advanced to the fourth round, while Highland's Grant Fleming stayed alive in the singles consolation bracket, and all other players were eliminated on the first day of the IHSA Class 1A boys tennis state tournament Thursday at Palatine High School and other venues in northwest suburban Chicago.

The Belleville Althoff Catholic doubles duo of Joe Hamilton and Brendan Gasowski lost their opening match to Tyler Luchinski and Ryder Perry of Champaign Centennial 6-3, 6-1, then won in the first round of the consolation bracket over Marco Pavilca and Mitch Sowa of Lemont 6-4, 6-4, but lost in the second round to Reed Ashford and Peyton Cole of Centralia 7-6 (9-7 in the tiebreak), 6-2, and were eliminated.

Civic Memorial's lone player, Ryne Breyer, lost his singles opener to Jacob Kim of Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 6-0, 6-1, then won in the first round of the consolation bracket over Hassan Abou-Zaid of Charleston 6-0, 6-2, but in the second round, lost to Connor Barth of Morris 6-2, 5-1, and was eliminated.

Fleming won his opener over Jack Doyle of Mundelein Carmel Catholic 6-0. 6-0, then won his second round match over Swapmi Kumar of Urbana University 6-1, 6-4, but lost in the third round to Hudson Tseng of Elmhurst Timothy Christian 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5 in the tiebreak), and was relegated to the consolation bracket. Highland's doubles team of Will Lindsco and Brecken Box won their opener over Noah Gross and Evan Kraftt of Ottawa Township 7-6 (7-3 in the tiebreak), 3-6, 10-3, but lost in the second round to Daniel Dyer and Alex Strong of Quincy Notre Dame Catholic 6-1, 7-5. In the consolation bracket Lindsco and Box won in the second round over Arry Fu and Gianni Racatelli of Rockford Christian 6-0, 6-2, but in the third round, were defeated by Juan Diez and Jarret Rushing of Salem 6-2, 6-0, and were eliminated.

Jersey's singles player, Dax Goetten, won his opening match over Aron Rivera of Sterling 6-1, 6-1, then lost in the second round to Zeke Bisharat of Darien Hinsdale South 6-1, 6-0, and was relegated to the consolation bracket. In the second round of the consolations, Goetten defeated Eryk Bucior of Crystal Lake South 5-7, 6-3, 11-9, then lost in the third round to Colin Habing of Teutopolis 6-0, 6-2, and was eliminated. The doubles team of Jaxon Brunaugh and Issac Wargo lost their first round match to Rohan Bansal and Ansh Desai of Darien Hinsdale South 6-1, 6-2, then lost in the first round of the consolation bracket to Caden DeJong and Diego Robles-Sanchez of Freeport 6-4, 6-0, and were eliminated.

Triad's singles player, Tate Moore, lost in the opening round to Alkis Sekas of Centralia 6-0, 6-1, then in the first round of the consolation bracket, defeated Hudson Ward of Chicago DePaul College Prep Catholic 6-2, 6-1, then won over Chad Park of Aurora Illinois Math and Science Academy 6-4, 6-3 in the second round. Moore lost in the third round to Andrew Choy of Dunlap 6-4, 6-1, and was eliminated. Cass and Stewart won their opener over Jack Widger and Evan Seegert of Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 6-1, 6-2, then won in the second round over Eric States and Jacob Nelson of Geneseo 6-1, 6-2, and won in the third round over Chris Williams and Nick Gulyayev of Chicago University 6-1, 6-1.

Patrick Nobbe of Waterloo, playing in the singles, won his opening round match over Eli Brinkenhoff of Paris 6-0, 6-1, then won in the second round over Mark Green of Rochelle 6-1, 6-2, but lost in the third round to Samay Patel of Grayslake Central 6-1, 6-2.

Cass and Stewart will play Tommy Sopko and Adam Culp of Metamora in the fourth round of the singles, while Nobbe plays Zeke Boldman of Crystal Lake South in the fourth round of the consolation bracket when the tournament resumes on Friday. The finals are set for Saturday afternoon.

