CARTERVILLE - Caden Meier of Triad High School continued his strong cross country season with a personal record and advancement to the sectional competition following the IHSA Class 2A Boys Cross Country Regional at Carterville on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025.

Meier finished 20th at the regional meet with a time of 16 minutes, 0.4 seconds, marking a personal best. This performance secured his spot in the upcoming sectional competition scheduled for this weekend.

Earlier in the season, Meier placed eighth at the Madison County Championships on Oct. 7, 2025, completing the course in 16:28.2. He also earned seventh place and all-conference honors with a time of 16:07.1 at the MVC meet, where the Triad varsity boys team finished fifth overall.

Meier, a sophomore, has demonstrated consistent improvement throughout the season. As a freshman, he was a dual varsity letterman in cross country and track and field, receiving the "Best Newcomer" award and ranking among Triad High School's top four freshmen in the three-mile race. His track and field achievements include running sub-5 minutes in the 1600 meters and sub-11 minutes in the 3,200 meters.

Beyond his athletic accomplishments, Meier is enrolled exclusively in honors coursework, maintaining straight A's and earning dual credits toward a future engineering degree.

He is actively involved in several extracurricular activities, including Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Aftershock, and the Math team, which qualified for state competition last year.

Known for his leadership and sportsmanship, Meier frequently rallies his teammates on race days and supports both his own team and competitors from rival schools. He has been recognized for fostering camaraderie among teammates and opponents alike.

When previously asked about his goals, Meier emphasized a team-oriented approach, stating his aim "to go to state as a team." However, he does continue his quest to get to the state meet in Peoria and will compete next weekend in the sectional.

