COLLINSVILLE - Kennedy Bowman was the individual champion as Triad placed four of its runners in the top ten to take the team championship of the Collinsville Invitational cross country meet, held Wednesday afternoon at Collinsville High School.

Triad edged out Breese Mater Dei Catholic for the team title, with Triad scoring 31 points to Mater Dei's 33, while Granite City came in third with 88 points, Marquette Catholic was fourth at 122 points, the host Kahoks came in fifth with 128 points and Columbia finished sixth at 141 points. Alton and Gateway Science Academy of St. Louis also had runners in the field, but not enough to have a team score.

Bowman was the winner of the race with a time of 21:05.3, with Mater Dei's Isabella Hacker second at 21:17.4, Emilee Franklin of the Warriors was third at 21:37.9, Alexis Kampwerth of Mater Dei was fourth at 21:55.5, in fifth place was Kailey Peterson of Triad, who had a time of 22:20.9, Reid Emig of Mater Dei was sixth at 22:22.6, Olivia Gough of Triad was seventh at 22:27.5, teammate Morgan Mason was eighth at 22:28.2, Emma Diekemper of Mater Dei placed ninth at 22:31.4 and the Redbirds' Sophia Helfrich rounded out the top ten with a time of 22:37.7.

To go along with the top four Triad runners, Gabbie Wood was timed in 23:58.6 and Abigail James was home at 24:22.6. In addition to Franklin, the Warriors had Lauryn Fenoglio in at 22:57.3, Lydia Harris came home at 24:51.6, Madison Tanksley's time was 28:28.3, Olivia Davis was in at 29:01.6. Mercedes Daniels had a time of 29:40.2 and Kyla Gerhardt was in at 32:11.0.

The Explorers were led by Katie Johnson, who had a time of 24:03.8, while Paige Rister had a time of 26:35.5, Hudson McGowan came home at 26:53.0, Cassidy Eccles' time was 30:12.2, Isabel Downey was in at 31:08.8 and Ava Certa had a time of 32:13.4.

To go along with Helfrich's time, the Redbirds saw Monica Klockemper come in at 25:37.4, Jessica Gabriel had a time of 34:51.7 and Amber Harrison was in at 38:20.6.

