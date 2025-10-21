ALTON — The Father McGivney Catholic doubles team of Natalie Beck and Kennedi Taylor secured a spot once again in the Illinois High School Association State Tennis Tournament after defeating Triad’s Katie Watts and Hailey D’Aunoy 6-2, 6-1 on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.

The match took place during the Marquette Catholic Girls Sectional, where Triad claimed the team championship with 29 points. Father McGivney Catholic finished second with 20 points, followed closely by Jersey with 19 points.

In the singles competition, Triad’s sophomore Averi Moore captured first place. Jersey’s junior Neely Goetten was the runner-up, while Triad senior London Looby and Civic Memorial senior Abigail Harms took third and fourth places, respectively.

In doubles, the Father McGivney Catholic pairing of Beck and Kennedi Taylor emerged as sectional champions. Triad’s Watts and D’Aunoy finished second, Jersey’s Kiley King and Anna Kribs placed third, and Father McGivney’s Maddie Beck and Lilly Forneris came in fourth.

Other teams competing in the sectional included Marquette with 12 points, Civic Memorial with 10, Quincy Notre Dame with 8, Bunker Hill with 4, and both Roxana and Metro East Lutheran with 2 points each.

