EDWARDSVILLE - Triad won in a tightly fought game against Carbondale in the Scott Credit Union Shootout Saturday afternoon 53-50 in Edwardsville.

Triad’s Luke Cox led the way with 25 points, while teammate Nate Winslow had 10 points.

There were three lead changes and two ties during the game. In the first quarter, Carbondale took lead 16-14. Carbondale then pushed the lead to 31-19 at halftime. Triad then started there come back and went into last quarter down 42-37. In the final quarter, Triad outshot Carbondale 16-8 to win 53-50.

Carbondale were led by Clayton Greer with 11 points and Tavaris Macklin with 10 points and Davaris Macklin with 10 points.

Carbondale was 9 for 13 on the free-throw line while Triad was 8 for 13.

