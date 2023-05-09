TROY - The Triad High School baseball team already had a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference regular season title, but they didn't like sharing.

After a five-inning, 13-3 win over Civic Memorial Monday afternoon, the Knights were crowned MVC champions our right for the third year running.

"We're in the conference so we wanted to win it," Triad head coach Jesse Bugger said.

"The most important thing for us is preparation for the postseason. Our conference is always pretty balanced and does a good job; the pressure you're under trying to win the conference to prepare you for the postseason."

The win not only secures the conference, but more than likely guarantees the No. 1 seed in their respected Sub-Sectional come playoff time.

The Knights earned the No. 1 seed last season on their way to a Super-Sectional game after a 33-6 season.

The win over CM brings Triad to an 18-10 record as it sits, while the Eagles fall to 11-13.

The Knights' ace, Austin Brown started on the mound and went all five innings. He struck out eight, giving up five hits and three earned runs.

Things got started from Triad when they loaded the bases after two singles and a walk in the bottom of the first. Nic Funk hit a two-RBI single to get his team on the board.

Brown went to work and went 1-2-3 in the second before the Knights exploded for nine runs.

Brady Coon went 3-3 with three runs and two RBI. He was batted in after an error that kept the bases loaded. Wyatt Bugger hit a two-RBI single to make it 5-0.

With the bases loaded again, McGrady Noyes was walked, sending Funk across the plate. Hayden Bugger hit a two-RBI single, then Coon hit a two-RBI triple. Donny Becker's RBI double ended the onslaught and made it 11-0 after two innings.

After a scoreless third, the Eagles got on the board.

Bryer Arview was walked to lead things off and then Jacob Flowers singled. Noah Peterson singled, scoring Arview from second and then Kale Hawk hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to 11-2.

Triad put another run across when Becker stole third base, forcing a wild throw to the bag, allowing him to steal home and make it 12-2.

Peterson hit another RBI-single in the top of the fifth to make it 12-3, but after Triad's Wyatt Suter singled, scoring Gabe Deaver from third, the game was over after the 10-rule limit.

CM's four pitchers used during the game gave up 13 runs on 15 hits with seven walks. The Eagles had five total hits on the day.

The two teams meet again tomorrow, May 10, this time at CM with first-pitch scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

