TROY — The Triad trap team has received a generous donation in honor of its founder, Donald J. Thomas, who died in August 2025. The gift aims to support the continued growth and development of the program Thomas established.

Thomas, 69, of St. Jacob, was born March 6, 1956, in Litchfield, and died Aug. 8, 2025. He was a lifelong athlete who participated in basketball, baseball, track and football at Mt. Olive High School and continued playing baseball in college.

He was also a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Troy.

Article continues after sponsor message

In a statement, the Triad trap team praised Thomas’s vision, passion and dedication as the foundation for the program.

“What began as an idea has grown into a thriving program and a place where young athletes can learn, grow and discover the love for the sport that Don carried through his life,” the team said.

The statement added that the donation is “more than a donation: it is a powerful reminder of Don’s lasting commitment to mentoring youth, sharing knowledge and building the Triad trap athlete who steps onto the field.”

The team expressed deep gratitude for the contribution, noting it will help ensure the program continues to thrive for years to come.

“Thank you Don for everything. Your legacy will always be part of the Triad trap team,” the statement concluded.

More like this: