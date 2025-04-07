TROY – A teacher for the Triad School District has been charged with grooming a 14-year-old student and more, according to newly released court documents.

Michael L. Smargiassi, 59, of Highland, was charged on April 4, 2025 with Official Misconduct (a Class 3 felony), two counts of Grooming (both Class 3 felonies) and Battery (a Class A misdemeanor).

From Aug. 21 to Oct. 7, 2024, in his capacity as a public school teacher, Smargiassi allegedly attempted to “seduce, solicit, lure, or entice a child … to engage in any unlawful sexual contact” on multiple occasions, according to charging documents.

A petition to deny his pretrial release states the victim was one of his students.

“Two students reported to school officials with the Triad School District that [Smargiassi] was having inappropriate communication with his student on October 7, 2024,” the petition states. “School officials discovered hundreds of pages of emails between the defendant and [the victim] starting on August 21, 2024.

The victim disclosed during an Oct. 9, 2024 interview at the Madison County Child Advocacy Center that Smarg had “taking a liking to her” and began exhibiting inappropriate behavior. In addition to emailing her multiple times, the victim said Smargiassi made an inappropriate comment and physical contact with her.

“She disclosed that the defendant gave her his cell phone number and told her to text and then delete the messages,” the petition adds. “She reported that on two occasions, he touched her knee and it made her uncomfortable as well as making a sexually suggestive comment.”

In addition to making “multiple attempts to hide the investigation from his wife,” Smargiassi reportedly told a co-worker that she “may never see him again” and made comments about “fleeing to Austrailia.”

Despite authorities obtaining a search warrant for Smargiassi’s cell phone on Oct. 18, 2024, he has still reportedly refused to provide the passcode to law enforcement, hindering the investigation.

“Law enforcement has been unable to fully analyze his phone. A partial extraction of the defendant's phone and laptop revealed numerous photos that appear to be screenshots saved from social media posts of teenage girls,” the petition states. “The defendant also searched [the victim’s] home address and both parents' names.”

Smargiassi was arrested by the Troy Police Department. Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he currently remains in custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

