EDWARDSVILLE — Triad advanced in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 1A playoff series with a 5-2 victory over Highland on Thursday night, February 13, 2025, at RP Lumber Ice Center in Edwardsville.

Triad's balanced scoring was pivotal in their win, with goals from Jackson McFarland, Ashton Blevins, Marek Schram, Jacob Perschbacher, and Jack Phelps.

Highland's efforts were marked by goals from Wyatt Rinderer and Blase Hawkins.

Article continues after sponsor message

The victory sets up a semifinal matchup for Triad against Columbia, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the McKendree Ice Rink. In other playoff action on the same day, Alton will face Belleville at 8:45 p.m. at East Alton Ice Arena.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, Alton plays Belleville at 8 p.m., followed by Edwardsville against Vianney at 9:30 p.m. at RP Lumber Ice Center. Columbia plays against Triad at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at Granite City Ice Rink.

Vianney secured a strong 8-4 win over Collinsville to advance, while Granite City defeated Freeburg 5-1.

The winners of these semifinal games will advance to a best-of-three championship series during the week of Feb. 24, 2025, with specific sites and times to be announced.

More like this: