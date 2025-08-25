TROY - The Triad Knights performed well on both sides of the ball during Friday night, Aug. 22, 2025, scrimmage against Edwardsville at home, and Calvin Potthast was very happy with how things turned out.

“I feel pretty good,” Potthast said. “We’ve got some stuff we’ve got to clear out, we played a great football team tonight, and we’ll see the film, we’ll make adjustments, and we’ll get better for next week.”

The Knights open up against O’Fallon at home in week one, and Triad will be ready to go for that game.

“We’re going to try to get out kids as ready as we can be,” Potthast said. “I know we play a good O’Fallon team, with a lot of size and speed, and we’ll see what they have next Friday night.”

It’s a game the Knights are looking forward to, as they’ll face a school in the Southwestern Conference, which Triad will be joining next season. It’s a good preview for the team to see what lies ahead in the SWC.

“Yeah, we’re looking forward to the challenge,” Potthast said, “and moving on to another conference, and seeing what that has to hold for us. You never know what could happen, so we’re looking forward to the challenge. We’re a good football team, we’ll continue to improve, and we’ll get better and continue to grow.”

The Knights have yet to establish their goals and aspirations for the new season, but Potthast will meet with the team’s Leadership Council this coming week to establish the team’s goals for 2025; And he’s looking forward to getting things started next week.

“Yes, we’re really looking forward to it,” Potthast said. “Tonight was just like truly truly matters. This was to make us better and prepare us for next week, and I thought it happened tonight. And I’m really hoping in prepared us for what we’re going to see next Friday night.”

O'Fallon travels to Triad for a Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, encounter to open the 2025 football season.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

