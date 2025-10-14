TROY - The Triad Knights secured a sweeping victory by winning all nine flights to claim the Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball title on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

Leading the charge was Averi Moore, who captured the championship in the No. 1 singles flight. Other first-place medalists for Triad included Katie Watts, London Looby, Kacey Ruger, Lila Gallia, and Hailey D'Aunoy.

Article continues after sponsor message

The comprehensive performance showcased the Knights' dominance throughout the competition.