Triad Knights Dominate Mississippi Valley Conference Girls Tennis Tournament
The Knights won all nine flights to clinch the MVC girls tennis title, highlighting their exceptional performance throughout the competition.
TROY - The Triad Knights secured a sweeping victory by winning all nine flights to claim the Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball title on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.
Leading the charge was Averi Moore, who captured the championship in the No. 1 singles flight. Other first-place medalists for Triad included Katie Watts, London Looby, Kacey Ruger, Lila Gallia, and Hailey D'Aunoy.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The comprehensive performance showcased the Knights' dominance throughout the competition.