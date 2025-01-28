



TROY - Louis Yohannes, a senior at Triad High School, is making a name for himself as one of the top athletes in the area, showcasing his talents in both football and track and field. As he approaches the final months of his high school career, Yohannes has already made significant contributions to his teams and is a key athlete to watch this spring in track and field.

In the 2024 football season, Yohannes recorded 27 receptions for 434 yards and three touchdowns and also played a crucial role as a defensive back for the Triad football team. His versatility on the field has drawn attention from various watch lists, highlighting his potential as a standout athlete.

Yohannes's track and field accomplishments have further anchored his reputation. He captured the IHSA Class 2A state championship in the 110-meter high hurdles on May 25, 2024, with a time of 14.36 seconds. Additionally, he anchored the Triad 4 x 100-meter relay team, which finished second at the state competition with a time of 42.15 seconds, and contributed to the fifth-place finish in the 4 x 200-meter relay, clocking in at 1:29.14.

Article continues after sponsor message

His speed is evident, as demonstrated by his 22.32-second finish in the 200 meters during the Norm Armstrong Invite at Belleville West in April 2024.

In a previous interview, Yohannes emphasized the importance of composure in both football and track. The 110-meter high hurdles require more composure than just about any other event on the track. One mistake can be devastating in the high hurdles, but Yohannes is almost always flawless in the event.

"In football, it is vital to just play for the team and not for myself," he stated, reflecting his team-oriented mindset.

As Yohannes prepares for the upcoming indoor and outdoor track seasons, he aims to defend his title in the 110-meter high hurdles and to pursue a state championship in the sprint relays.

Yohannes' performance this spring will be closely watched by fans and scouts alike as he seeks to leave a lasting legacy at Triad High School.

More like this: