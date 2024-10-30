



TROY - Triad High School’s Fine Arts Department presents its fall play, The Lost Boy by Ronald Gabriel Paolillo. It will be performed in the school’s cafetorium at 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, Friday, November 8.

“Despite finding success and fame as a writer, James M. Barrie is dissatisfied with his work and his life. He returns to his hometown in Scotland to visit his mother, who still blames him for the long-ago death of his older brother in a skating pond. Haunted by the tragic accident and his mother's harsh words, James slowly begins to confront his family's tragic past with the help of an unexpected friendship and his own gift for storytelling. This fictionalized account of the birth of Peter Pan will warm the hearts of audiences everywhere who remember the magic and mystery of The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up.”

The cast includes senior Wyatt Boyer as Barrie, sophomore Gwen Wright as his mother (Margaret Ogilvy Barrie) and Neverland mermaid Meranda, sophomore Lilly Wright at Peter Pan/Davey Barrie and sophomore Judah Young at Sean O’Rourke and Ned. Junior Brooklyn Pace plays Maureen O’Rourke and Wendy Darling, and sophomore Bella Zarzecki plays Peter’s nanny (Liza) and mermaid Merlinda. Sophomore Paige Obernuefemann plays Barrie’s wife (Mary Ansell Barrie) and Tinker Bell, and junior Megan Kitchen plays Ursula, Hanna Bell and Peter’s mother. Junior Xavier Carter plays the Old Crow and the Deacon and junior Jack Wilbur plays Captain Hook and Gerald du Maurier. Senior Ava Guinn voices Adora Bell, the Boys and Michael and John Darling.

The assistant directors are sophomore Darcy Maguire and junior Taylor Szegedy. The student director is junior Claire Maxwell. The Junior Student Director is freshman Ellie Eichenseer. The Stage Managers are juniors, Peyton Anderson and Mackenzie Evans.

Sound technicians are JoJo Fortin, Chase Gregory and Alex Koford with assistance from Mr. Kyle Metze. The lighting technicians are Maddalyn Camerer and Elise Heinle with assistance from Landon Hoyt, Cadence Stanton and Grace Wood with Mrs. Laurel Sexton-Juenger. Aurora Deaver and Aubrey Little are props masters. Audrey Jaros is the costume master. Ellie Symmonds serves as hair and makeup artist, and Jayden Blackwell and Molli Klein are curtain masters. Klein designed the poster for the performance.

Sexton-Juenger serves as technical director with a stage crew of Rae Bollinger, Kennedy Bowman, Maddalyn Camerer, Riley Collins, Cassidy Crist, James Curry Starkweather, Aurora Deaver, Elli Eichenseer, Kyle Farmer, Rue Fuller, Elise Heinle, Kayla Hout, Audrey Jaros, Cali Kichline, Lily Kirby, Aubrey Little, Kara Littlefield, Fiona Macomber, Mason Morris, Lucas Neuber, Marri Peters, Bella Sinnokrak, Alex Sullivan, Tessa Whitehead and Lilly Wright.

Mrs. Shannon Mallrich directs.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.

The play is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts.

