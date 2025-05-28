TROY - Both Highland and host Triad advanced a singles player and a doubles team to the IHSA boys tennis state tournament, as Highland won the Class 1A sectional tournament at Triad over the weekend.HIghland won the meet with 18 points, with the host Knights finishing second with 16 points, Waterloo finished third with 11 points, Greenville came in fourth with eight points, and Belleville Althoff Catholic and Civic Memorial tied for fifth with five points each.

Those who advanced to the semifinals in both singles and doubles qualified for the state tournament this coming weekend, and in the singles quarterfinals, Grant Fleming of Highland won over Timmy Curran of Maryville Christian 6-0, 6-2, CM's Ryne Breyer defeated Brendan McClory of Waterloo 6-1, 6-1, it was Tate Moore of Triad winning over Tayshaun Wells of Greenville 6-3, 6-1, and Patrick Nobbe of Waterloo qualified for state with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Jackson Cline of Highland. In the semifinals, Fleming won over Breyer 6-1, 6-1, and Nobbe defeated Moore 6-3, 6-2. The third place match was won by Moore over Breyer 6-3, 6-1, and Fleming won the final over Nobbe 6 -3, 6-2.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the doubles quarterfinals, the team of Ethan Steward and Joe Cass of Triad qualified for state by defeating Caeden Wille and Kameron Kllan of Waterloo 6-0, 6-0, Joe Hamilton and Braden Gasowski of Althoff won their way to state with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Parker Scholl and Rex Holthaus of Highland 6-3, 6-3, Will Lindsco and Brecken Box of Highland defeated Jackson Naylor and Marek Schram of Triad 7-6 (7-4 in the tiebreak), 6-4, and Carter Manhart and Andrew Martin of Greenville won over Jonathan Scroggins and Tristan Bassett of Civic Memorial 6-0, 6-0. In the semifinals, Stewart and Cass won over Hamilton and Gasowski 6-2, 6-1, and Lindsco and Box defeated Manhart and Martin 6-3. 6-3. The third place match was won by Hamilton and Gasowski over Manhart and Martin 7-5, 6-2, and in the championship match, Stewart and Cass won over Lindsco and Box 6-2, 6-0.

The state qualifiers will compete in the IHSA state tournament this weekend, May 29-31, at Palatine High and other venues in northwest suburban Chicago.

More like this: