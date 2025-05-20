TROY - Daniel Winfield of Triad High School achieved a perfect score of 36 on the ACT, the school announced recently.

Triad High School officials expressed pride in Winfield’s achievement and anticipation for the opportunities that may follow.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Only a fraction of our students ever achieve a perfect 36 on the ACT, and we couldn't be more proud of Daniel," said Triad High School administration. "We are excited to see what opportunities lie ahead for Daniel."

The ACT is an entrance exam used by most colleges and universities to make admissions decisions. It is a multiple-choice, pencil-and-paper test administered by ACT, Inc. The purpose of the ACT test is to measure a high school student's readiness for college, and provide colleges with one common data point that can be used to compare all applicants.

The categories broken out of the ACT are English, Math, Reading, Science and Writing (optional).

More like this: