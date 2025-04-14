TROY - Triad High School's Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) chapter is seeking financial support as it prepares for the national competition in Anaheim, Calif., this summer. The organization, which aims to equip high school students with essential business skills, has qualified two students for the prestigious event after successfully navigating local and state competitions.

FBLA, a nationwide organization established in the 1940s, provides students with opportunities to learn about various aspects of business, including finance, economics, and small business management.

This year marks the second year of competition for the Triad High School chapter, which has achieved significant success with ten national qualifiers. However, due to scheduling conflicts, only two students — seniors Mary and Andrea — will attend the national competition.

The estimated cost for each student to participate is approximately $1,695, which includes registration fees, travel expenses, and lodging. The registration fee alone is $195, while roundtrip airfare is estimated at $500, and lodging costs around $1,000 for four to five nights. All fees must be paid by May 9, 2025.

Article continues after sponsor message

To assist with these expenses, the FBLA chapter is reaching out to the community for sponsorships and donations. Various sponsorship levels are available, ranging from $150 to $1,000 and above. Each level offers different promotional opportunities, such as displaying business logos in the school and on social media platforms.

FBLA advisor Katie Kasper expressed the importance of community support for the students' success.

"We appreciate any donation you can provide; no amount is too big or too small," she said. Interested donors can contact Kasper at katie.kasper@tcusd2.org for more information or to discuss sponsorship opportunities.

As the competition approaches, the Triad High School FBLA chapter remains hopeful for community support to help its students excel at the national level.

If you are interested in donating or have additional questions, please contact the Triad FBLA advisor Katie Kasper at katie.kasper@tcusd2.org. We appreciate your consideration!

More like this: