Josh Ackerman.TROY - Triad Community Unit School District #2 has named Josh Ackerman as the new principal of Triad High School, effective July 1, 2026.

The appointment was approved during the district’s most recent school board meeting.

Ackerman, a 1994 graduate of Triad High School, has spent his entire professional career within the district.

He began as a science teacher in 1998 and has held various roles, including assistant coach for multiple athletic programs. For the past 18 years, he has served as the assistant principal of Triad High School.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Henderson highlighted Ackerman’s longstanding ties to the community and leadership experience, saying, “Josh Ackerman’s deep connection to Triad, his proven leadership, and his unwavering commitment to our students and staff make him the ideal choice to lead Triad High School into its next chapter.”

