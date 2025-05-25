CHARLESTON - Triad High School’s Lady Knights captured the 2A state championship in the 4 x 100-meter relay at the state track meet, setting a new school record with a time of 47.39 seconds.

The relay team, composed of Addie Field, Mikayla Niehaus, Izzy Stein, and Sophia Schardan, secured first place in the event, marking a significant achievement for the school.

In addition to the relay victory, Schardan earned second place in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.93 seconds. The Lady Knights also placed eighth in the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:45.50, featuring Emma McBride, Makenna Witham, Stein, and Field. Makenna Witham finished ninth in the long jump with a distance of 5.16 meters.

Sophia Schardan reflected on the race, saying, “I was just hoping to win the whole time. It is amazing to be state champions. It feels like all our hard work has paid off. I knew I had to be powerful out of the blocks and have a good handoff. School record, state championship, all of it.”

The Lady Knights’ performance highlights the team’s dedication and skill during the state competition.

Triad High School congratulated all its medalists for their accomplishments at the event.