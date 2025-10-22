TROY- Triad High School’s girls tennis team captured the Marquette Catholic IHSA Class A Tennis Sectional title, finishing nine points ahead of the second-place team on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025.

The Knights secured the championship at the sectional tournament held in Alton and Godfrey.

In singles competition, Averi Moore won the championship, becoming only the fifth girl in Triad history to win a sectional singles title. London Looby earned third place in the singles bracket.

In doubles, the team of Katie Watts and Hailey D'Aunoy finished in second place and qualified for the state tournament with an 18-2 record this season.

The Knights will now advance to the state competition, continuing their successful season.

