DECATUR - Hayden Bernreuter drove in three runs, while Landon Loomis brought in two runs, and Nolan Keller and Drew Winslow combined on a three-hit shutout as Triad won the IHSA Class 3A baseball finals with a 10-0 win over Champaign Central in the Milliken University super-sectional game Monday evening in Decatur.

The Knights are now 34-3, and advance to this weekend's state finals, playing their semifinal game Friday morning at Slammers Stadium in Joliet.

Triad got three runs in the second inning to start off, all with two out after a double play. Keegan Seipp and Braxton Yates both singled, then Gabe Deaver was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Bernreuter then delivered a bases-clearing double to right to score Seipp, Yates, and Deaver to make it 3-0. Hayden bugger then singled Bernreuter to third, and both scored on Loomis' double to left, with Loomis going to third on the throw to the plate to try and get Bugger, making the score 5-0.

In the top of the third, an infield single by Keller and a single by Carter Gaskill put runners on first on second, both runners advancing on a sacrifice by Keegan Seipp. Courtesy runner Brody Hasquin scored on a passed ball, with Gaskill going to third, and Gaskill scored on a sacrifice fly to right by Yates to make it 7-0.

In the top of the fourth, Loomis tripled to center, and scored on Seipp's RBI single to right, putting the Knights up 8-0. In the seventh, Bernreuter led off with a triple to left, scoring on Bugger's RBI single to make it 9-0. Bugger went to second when Loomis was hit by a pitch, took third on a fly out to right, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Keller to make the final 10-0, after Winslow retired the Maroons in the bottom of the seventh.

Keller had three hits and an RBI for Triad, while Bernreuter had two hits and three RBIs, Loomis had two hits and two RBIs, Bugger and Seipp both came up with two hits and an RBI each, Yates had a hit and RBI, and both Gaskill and Seipp had a hit each.

Keller was credited with the win on the mound, going six innings and allowing two hits, walking one and striking out six. Winslow pitched in the seventh, giving up a hit while fanning two.

The Knights go to 34-3, while Central ends its season at 26-13-1. The Knights will play in the first semifinal against Burbank St. Laurence Catholic, a 2-1 winner in the Ozinga Field super-sectional at Crestwood over Chicago Simeon, Friday morning at 10 a.m. The Knights will play on Saturday against either Lisle Benet Academy Catholic or Cary-Grove in their last game, at 10 a.m. in the third place game or the state final at 1 p.m.

