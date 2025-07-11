CHICAGO/TROY, IL. – Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) to announce seven grant awards totaling more than $13 million for 46 new all-electric school buses. Triad Community Unit School District 2 was named in the grants and will receive $767,325 as part of the program, the governor's office said.

The full list of those receiving grants is below.

The funding will allow school districts and student transportation companies to retire older diesel-powered buses and provide e the necessary charging infrastructure for the new electric buses, helping improve air quality to students and the surrounding communities.

"Electric school buses are major win for our children, our schools, and our communities," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I'm proud that the investment from the State of Illinois is helping put these vehicles on the road, get our kids an education, and keep our air clean."

The grants are funded by Illinois’ allocation of the multi-billion-dollar Volkswagen (VW) Settlement and will be distributed by Illinois EPA’s Driving a Cleaner Illinois Program . The grant program was developed to distribute funding for various types of mobile source electrification projects. Illinois EPA has spent nearly $108 million in VW Settlement funds to date, funding 122 electric school buses and 65 direct current fast charging sites in the Chicago and the Metro-East, and seven other VW priority counties including Champaign, DeKalb, LaSalle, McLean, Peoria, Sangamon, and Winnebago counties.

The program has also funded 60 electric transit buses in the Chicago area. Illinois EPA is currently reviewing applications for the latest VW funding opportunity for truck electrification.

Driving a Cleaner Illinois Program Recipients:

Grantee/School District: County: # Electric Buses: Total Funding: Triad CUSD 2 Madison 2 $767,325 Huntley CSD 158 McHenry 4 $1,192,044 A.M. Bus Company - Chicago Public Schools District 299 Cook 13 $3,548,746 Kickert School Bus (Cook-IL) - Homewood Flossmoor Community High School District 233 Cook Article continues after sponsor message 4 $1,091,922 Kickert School Bus (Cook-IL) - Community Consolidated Schools District 168 - Sauk Village Cook 16 $4,367,688 Highland Electric Fleets - Palatine CCSD 15 Cook 5 $1,454,305 Highland Electric Fleets - Community Unit School District 300 - Carpentersville Kane 2 $581,722 TOTAL 46 $13,003,752

“This funding has provided school districts and student transportation companies the ability to make a positive change to their daily operations to create a healthier environment for students and communities,” said Illinois EPA Acting Director James Jennings. “We are proud to provide the financial resources needed to replace old diesel-powered school buses with clean all-electric transportation.”

"An investment in clean transportation represents a win-win for our communities - we're protecting the health of our children while moving Illinois toward a more sustainable future. The new electric buses heading to Community Consolidated Schools District 168 in Sauk Village will mean cleaner air for our students during their daily commutes and reduced emissions in our neighborhoods,” said Leader Elgie R. Sims, Jr. (D-Chicago). “This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking investment that will benefit families in the 17th District for years to come."

“Having buses that run almost every day transition to clean energy will improve the air quality for our community and young students,” said State Senator Napoleon Harris III (D-Harvey). “But it also sets an example to the next generation that Illinois is leading the charge on protecting the environment they will inherit.”

"Our children are the future, and they deserve world-class schools and transportation that doesn't pollute the environment," said Leader Nick Smith (D-Chicago). "These grants will help to improve air quality and help school districts save money for years to come."

"This important investment uses clean energy to improve the outcomes of our young people who for too long have been overlooked and under-supported because of where they live. Fumes from fossil fuels contribute to lower life expectancies, asthma and other ailments," said Rep. Will Davis (D-Hazel Crest). "I am proud to continue the work of moving Illinois forward by advancing equity in education. No child should have to contend with the problems common in environmental justice communities while affluent communities do not."

"By expanding and modernizing our school buses, we are helping ensure our kids get a reliable start to their day while preserving air quality and propelling this community to a more sustainable future," said Rep. Nabeela Syed (D-Inverness). "This is a proactive step to replace aging infrastructure with new transit that is up to the quality Illinois children deserve."

“These new electric school buses are a step forward towards our commitment to cleaner air and better health for our children and neighborhoods,” said Rep. Suzanne Ness (D-Carpentersville). “Replacing old diesel models reduces the harmful emissions right where our kids live, learn and play. For District 300 and communities like Carpentersville, this grant is a sustainable solution that protects our health, lowers risk, and will help eliminate pollution around our schools and bus stops.”

“District 158 has long been a leader, not just in academic excellence, but in cutting-edge renewable energy initiatives geared toward reducing energy costs- costs that would otherwise be borne by property taxes,” said McHenry County Chairman Mike Buehler. “Thank you to the IEPA for investing nearly $1.2 million in the electric school buses that will drive our children and District 158’s energy initiatives into the future.”

“Carpentersville is thrilled to receive two new electric school buses to add to our fleet, and I’m grateful to the State of Illinois for helping modernize our school district’s transportation system and improve our community’s air quality,” said Carpentersville Mayor John Skillman. “As we move towards a more sustainable future, we are proud to put our children first — all while reducing our long-term energy costs.”

Driving a Cleaner Illinois Program recipients were selected through a competitive Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) process that was opened to school districts or commercial school bus providers located in the three priority areas outlined in Illinois’ BMP for the VW Settlement. Grants ranged from $200,000 to $17,700,000. In addition to the $13 million in Driving a Cleaner Illinois Program funding that was awarded, Illinois EPA will deploy available funds from the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) Program in the future.

More like this: