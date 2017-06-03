Triad captures IHSA Class 2A soccer crown in shootout Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. NAPERVILLE – Triad's girls soccer team are the 2017 IHSA Class 2A girls soccer champions. The Knights had to survive a shootout against West Chicago Wheaton Academy at Naperville's North Central College to bring home their second title in program history to go with the 2011 Class 2A championship, which the Knights also won in a shootout over Woodstock Marian Catholic. The win goes in the books as a 1-0 Knight victory, with Triad winning the shootout 5-4 in seven rounds. Triad ended the season at 22-6, while Wheaton Academy ended at 21-6. Article continues after sponsor message The Knights and Warriors went scoreless through 80 minutes of regular time and 20 minutes of extra time to force the best-of-five shootout, which went to sudden-death penalties after the regulation shootout ended 3-3. Sam Bassler, Meghan Smith and Molly Suess each scored on their regulation attempts, while Sierra Schlemmer and Wheaton's Erin Teevans both converted in sudden death; Holland Kosiek missed on her try in the seventh round, while Jody Ellis scored on her try to give the Knights the state championship. More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending