BETHALTO - Civic Memorial High School's Hauser Field was the home of the 2023 Mississippi Valley Conference Boys Track and Field Championships. It was a partly cloudy day in the mid-to-high 70s, a perfect day for a track meet on Wednesday afternoon.

Looking at combined varsity and JV scores, Mascoutah came first as a team with 419 points followed by Triad (244), Waterloo (126), CM (122), Jersey (87), and Highland (85).

The following results are varsity only. To view complete results (including JV) click the link here.

Starting off with field events, Triad went one and two in both the shot put and discuss.

Junior Zac Van Tieghem won the shot put (15.10m) while senior Jaclyn Nelson was second (13.41m). They swapped places in the discuss with Nelson coming out on top just barely with a mark of 42.22m. Van Tieghem was second (42.15m) and CM's junior Josh Hodge was third (40.25m).

Triad junior Tashon Crockarell won the high jump clearing 1.90m (6' 2.75"). Jersey freshman Dylan Burch and Triad sophomore Braden Hard both cleared 1.75m (5' 8.75") and took fourth and fifth respectively.

Mascoutah took first and third in the pole vault. Triad junior Parker Friederich was second clearing 3.81m (12' 6"). Jersey senior Brendan Schultz was fourth (11' 6.25"), Triad junior Zach Rice fifth (10' 0.50"), and Jersey freshman Clint Deist sixth (9' 0.50").

Triad sophomore Ian Dempsey won the triple jump with a mark of 12.00m while Jersey junior Adam Krebs was fourth (11.21m).

Mascoutah won the long jump, but Dempsey took second (5.90m) and Jersey junior Landon Jones took third (5.78m).

Moving on to relay events, in the order that they happened.

The 4x800m race was a close one with just two seconds separating the top three teams. Highland took first at 8:14.12 with CM's group of freshman Tulio Zampieri as well as juniors DJ Dutton, Lucas Naugle, and Justice Eldridge coming in second at 8:15.54. Mascoutah was third at 8:16.11.

The same Triad group won both the 4x100m and the 4x200m relays.

Senior Tristan Darby, juniors Crockarell and Cory Warren, and sophomore Louis Yohannes came together to run a time of 42.22 seconds in the 4x100m and 1:29.57 in the 4x200m. Mascoutah was second in both events (42.30 and 1:31.96) and Jersey was third (44.69 and 1:34.36).

The final event of the evening was the 4x400m relay with Mascoutah taking first at 3:28.95 and Waterloo in second at 3:30.06. CM's combination of Eldridge, Naugle, freshman Adrian Gares, and junior Zach Wooten took third at 3:34.40. Triad's group of Warren, Yohannes, Dempsey, and junior Miles Venhaus took fourth at 3:34.91.

There were two hurdles events on the day, the 110m and 300m. Mascoutah junior Antonio Mack won them both at 14.91 and 41.19. Triad's Yohannes was second in the 110m at 15,30 while teammate Trent Harmon was fourth at 16.75. Jersey junior Adam Kribs was fifth in the 110m (17.46) and third in the 300m (47.22).

In the distance events, CM went one and two in the 3200m. Senior Jackson Collman ran an outdoor PR and nearly broke the school record with a time of 9:33.57 while freshman Jacob Cranford was second at 10:37.77.

Collman took second in the 1600m at 4:34.01 while teammate DJ Dutton was fourth at 4:44.67. Triad sophomore Drew Twyman was third at 4:37.42.

CM's Justice Eldridge took second in the 800m at 1:59.33 with teammate Lucas Naugle in sixth at 2:02.87.

Jersey junior Casey Borkowski was second in the 200m (22.66) and third in the 100m (11.30). Teammate and junior Aiden Talley ran fifth in the 100m (11.74) while Triad sophomore Owen Lightner was fourth (11.35).

