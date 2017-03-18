ALTON - The Triad High School Knights had a hot outing against the Marquette Catholic High School Explorers Saturday at Gordon Moore Park.

The Explorers could not hold up in the 12 p.m. start against the Knights, falling 10-0. This loss comes after a 5-1 win on Thursday against Granite City

Article continues after sponsor message

Pitcher Mack Langdon earned the win for Triad; he struck out two batters and allowed no hits and only one walk. Two relievers helped secure Triad's victory.

Triad's Travis Heilman was 3 for 3 for the day, scoring one run. John McGee, Josh Messenbrink and Kevin Smith also contributed some of the team's eight hits for the day.

Marquette's two hits were by Jayce Maag, who tripled in the third inning and Jake Reiter singled on a ground ball to left field in the fourth.

Liam Maher took the loss on the mound. He allowed one run, struck out two batters and committed one error. Adam Harrison relieved and took allowed six runs. Nick Messinger took the mound for the last part of the game. He struck out five runners, but committed three errors and allowed three runs.

More like this: