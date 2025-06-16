JOLIET - Drew Winslow and Nolan Keller combined to strike out seven on the mound, while Landon Loomis tripled home what proved to be the game-winning run as Triad won the third-place game of the IHSA Class 3A state finals 3-1 over Cary-Grove at Slammers Stadium in Joliet on Saturday morning.

The Knights finished their highly successful season at 34-7 with the win, bouncing back form an 11-6 loss to Burbank St. Laurence Catholic in Friday morning's first semifinal.

After a scoreless first inning, Triad scored the game's opening run in the bottom of the second, starting with a leadoff single by Loomis, but courtesy runner Evan Uhl was forced at second for the first out. Keller singled Keegan Seipp over to second, and one out later, Sawyer Brunson had a RBI single to left that scored Seipp to put the Knights ahead 1-0.

The Trojans tied the game in the top of the third, starting with a leadoff walk to Jacob Duvall, who went to third one out later on a base hit by Brock Iverson. Ricky Barnes hit a grounder that forced Iverson at second, but in trying to turn the double play, the throw to first from the shortstop got away for an error, allowing Duvall to score and tie the game 1-1. A strikeout ended the inning.

Undaunted, Triad took the lead for good in the bottom of the third, all with two out. Hayden Bugger drew a walk, and was tripled home by Loomis to make it 2-1 for the Knights. The Trojans threatened in both the fourth and fifth, but a ground out and strikeout ended the fourth, and a double play ended the fifth, preserving the Triad lead.

Loomis led off the Knights' sixth with a walk, went to second on a Keller single, and a walk to Brunson loaded the bases. Braxton Yates was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, forcing home Loomis to make the score 3-1. Keller walked a batter in the seventh, but Iverson hit into a double play to end the game and give Triad third place with the 3-1 win.

Loomis had two hits and an RBI for the Knights, while Keller had two hits, Brunson had a hit and RBI, and Yates also drove in a run. Winslow was credited with the win, going 3.2 innings, giving up an earned run on three hits, walking one and striking out four, while Keller picked up the save, going the final 3.2 innings, allowing only three hits while walking one and fanning three.

Triad's season finishes up at 34-7, while Cary-Grove ends its campaign at 21-14.

