GLEN CARBON — Triad and Father McGivney Catholic high schools secured top-10 finishes at the Illinois High School Association Class 1A State Girls Tennis Tournament held Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025.

Deerfield claimed the championship with 36 points, followed by Dunlap with 28 points. Lake Forest High School finished third with 22 points. Darien (Hinsdale South) and Vernon Hills tied for fourth with 20 points each, while Teutopolis earned 17 points. Chicago University placed seventh with 14 points, Triad finished eighth with 13 points, Chicago Latin was ninth with 12 points, and Father McGivney Catholic tied for tenth with Woodstock Marian, each scoring 10 points.

Father McGivney’s Natalie Beck and Kennedi Taylor both achieved top-eight finishes. The duo, four-time state qualifiers, ended the season with a combined 15-7 state record. Their teammates Maddie Beck and Lilly Forneris placed within the top 24. Maddie Beck and Forneris recorded wins in the consolation bracket, defeating Rachel Lance and Jenna Mustapha of Dixon High School 7-5, 6-3 in the third round and Ava Hemmer and Lily Starek of Waterloo High School 7-5, 6-2 in the second round.

Triad’s Averi Moore secured a top-16 singles finish for the second consecutive year, placing ninth overall. Moore concluded the season with a 27-3 singles record, including 15 victories over state qualifiers and seven wins against All-State players. Her ninth-place finish is tied for the highest ever by any boy or girl from Triad in singles competition.

In doubles, Triad’s Katie Watts and Hailey D'Aunoy reached ninth place after defeating St. Anthony and Sacred Heart-Griffin before falling to Lake Forest. Their performance ties the highest doubles finish in Triad girls’ tennis history.

In the championship bracket’s second round, Anna Yu of Dunlap defeated Abigail Harms of Bethalto Civic Memorial 6-1, 6-1. Harms had previously won her first-round match against Olivia Sornberger of Newton 7-5, 6-0.

Jersey Community High School’s state qualifiers also competed. Neely Goetten in singles and the doubles team of Kiley King and Anna Kribs participated in the tournament. In the second round of the consolation bracket, Reagan Moore and Anne-Marie Simonds of Carbondale defeated King and Kribs 6-4, 4-6, 10-6. Additionally, Phoebe Silver of Lake Forest defeated Goetten 6-0, 6-0 in the same round.

