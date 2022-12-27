COLLINSVILLE - Junior point guard Trevon Bond is one of the key players for the Granite City boys' basketball team.

Bond is one of Granite's most important players, running the offense as the point guard, scoring as much as possible, and also setting up his teammates, making sure they get the ball in good positions to hit their shots as well. He's very much a team player who works hard and helps his team out in any way possible.

For his efforts both on and off the court, Bond has been selected as a Stillwater Senior Living male Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

Bond feels he's played well in helping the Warriors go out to a 5-4 start, but also knows there are always ways to improve and get better. He sees his main job as getting his teammates involved as much as possible.

"I feel like I'm playing well," Bond said, "trying to get everybody involved. Just got to knock down more jump shots, because I take too many to keep missing like that."

That's how Bond feels his game is - hitting open shots and making sure his teammates have their chances as well.

"Yeah, hitting open shots," Bond said, "make sure my teammates get the ball, make sure, make sure they're getting their shots."

Bond's goal for himself and the Warriors is very simplistic and achievable, indeed.

"Just helping my team win," Bond said. "Getting us farther in regionals than last year."

The Warriors have played well thus far and will be facing Lincoln in the opening round of the Collinsville Prairie Farms Holiday Classic on Dec. 28. Bond is looking ahead to the tournament as a measuring stick of how the team has progressed so far.

"Yes I do," Bond said, "because I'm ready for the tournament, I can't wait for it."

