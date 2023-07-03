EDWARDSVILLE - Granite City senior-to-be point guard Trevon Bond is one of nine seniors who will be returning to the Warriors' basketball team this coming season and he thinks the veteran-laden and hard-working team will be among one of the best in the area in the 2023-24 season.

Bond and his teammates were displaying their skills for college recruiters at the Edwardsville NCAA Live Showcase event June 23-25 at Edwardsville High School's Lucco-Jackson Gym and at Liberty Middle School, playing against four high-quality opponents in Peoria Manuel, University City, CBC and Decatur MacArthur. In an interview conducted after the game against University City, Bond felt that he and the Warriors played well in their first two games on Saturday. Bond is recognized as a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

"I feel it's pretty good," Bond said. "It was pretty good competition that we played against. We've just got to keep working hard, keep playing as a team."

It was a trademark of the Warriors last season to stick together, no matter what, and keep working hard and playing together. The formula succeeded well, as Granite finished 16-15 and won some key games along the way.

"Whenever we're working as a team, we're really unstoppable," Bond said. "If we're playing together and we're all as one, it's going to be scary next year, especially with us all being seniors, it's going to be a good season."

Bond felt he played well in the Showcase itself and doing the things he needs to do to be successful.

"I think I've been playing pretty good," Bond said. "Getting my teammates the ball, getting fouled at the rim, knocking down shots, playing pretty good ball."

Bond is looking ahead to the upcoming season and thinks the Warriors will be a solid team once again.

"Of course," Bond said. "We're hoping to have a way-better season, of course, because we've got nine seniors coming back. So we've all played together and we've all got that bond and friendship that we should be good next year.."

Friendships both on and off the court are very important to Bond and his teammates, an intangible that can't be overlooked.

"Yeah, like, friendship is a big thing about basketball," Bond said. "Without friendship and you're all not being friends on and off the court, you can't really have a team together."

Needless to say, Bond is very confident about how the season will develop and go along for both himself and Granite's team.

"We will have nine seniors this season," Bond said.

Bond is already counting down and ready to go when the season starts.

"I can't wait for the season to start back," he concluded.

