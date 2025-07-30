TRENTON — A family home in Trenton was severely damaged by two flash floods in less than a week, leaving the basement nearly submerged and destroying the living space used by the homeowner’s mother and daughter, according to a fundraising page created by the homeowner’s daughter.

Stephen Hart’s basement flooded on July 19, 2025, with water rising nearly to the ceiling and submerging the furnace, water heater, and all appliances. The finished basement included two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen, living room, and laundry area, which served as the primary living quarters for Hart’s mother and daughter. Police evacuated the residents during the flooding, and Hart narrowly escaped harm while attempting to salvage belongings.

The flood caused more than $100,000 in damage, including loss of furniture, appliances, personal items, and essential medical supplies. Hart’s shed was also flooded, destroying his lawn mower, snow blower, and tools. The family’s insurance does not cover damage caused by the flash flood.

Article continues after sponsor message

Abigail Hart, Stephen’s daughter, organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for cleanup, mold remediation, repairs, and replacement of essential household items. The fundraiser aims to collect $100,000 to help the family restore their home and meet daily needs such as clothing, toiletries, and groceries.

In a message on the fundraising page, Abigail Hart described the impact of the flood on the family: “My grandma, who’s in her 70s, has COPD, lupus, and just had a stroke a little over a year ago, now has nothing. On top of all the major expensive things they lost, they lost all the little things as well. Warm blankets, kitchen dishes, collectibles, sentimental items, etc.”

The family had only lived in the home for a few years after moving from Cahokia, and the sudden flood overwhelmed the city’s drainage system. Abigail Hart emphasized the need for community support, and said, “My dad can't financially cover this type of catastrophic loss. I’d give anything not to have to write this. Maybe someone out there can give $10, $20 — or even just share this with a friend. It all adds up.”

Donations can be made through the GoFundMe page organized by Abigail Hart, which also provides updates on the family’s recovery efforts.