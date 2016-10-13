Name: Trentin Jeffery Hoofard

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Parents:  Jessica Shain and Andrew Hoofard of Jerseyville

Birth weight:  6 pounds

Birth Length:  19 ½ inches

Time : 2:07

Article continues after sponsor message

Date:  October 7, 2016

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings:  Anna Kelley (5); Andrew Hoofard (10 months)

Grandparents: Jane Shain; Stan Geisler; David Underwood; all of Jerseyville; Donna Day, Texas

Great Grandparents: Joann Shain, White Hall; Betty & Vorhis Allen, Jerseyville; Pat & Jeff Clay, Hamburg

 

More like this:

Nov 11, 2024 - Short, Sunny Veterans Day Parade Strolls Through Jerseyville

5 days ago - Jerseyville Medicine Shoppe Announces Closing

Nov 9, 2024 - Jerseyville Veterans Day Events Announced For 2024

Nov 1, 2024 - Jerseyville Announces Temporary West Pearl Street Closure

Oct 17, 2024 - Illinois American Water Painting Fire Hydrants This Fall in Jerseyville, Hardin Service Areas  

 