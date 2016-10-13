Trentin Jeffery Hoofard
Name: Trentin Jeffery Hoofard
Parents: Jessica Shain and Andrew Hoofard of Jerseyville
Birth weight: 6 pounds
Birth Length: 19 ½ inches
Time : 2:07
Date: October 7, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Anna Kelley (5); Andrew Hoofard (10 months)
Grandparents: Jane Shain; Stan Geisler; David Underwood; all of Jerseyville; Donna Day, Texas
Great Grandparents: Joann Shain, White Hall; Betty & Vorhis Allen, Jerseyville; Pat & Jeff Clay, Hamburg
