ALTON - Nick Trefny led Marquette Catholic with a 601 series, including a high game of 218, while Hayden Shurman threw a 594 series, with a high game of 220, as the Explorers' boys bowling team defeated East Alton-Wood River in a match last week at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

The Explorers had two other bowlers throw 500 series, as Max Cogan had a 553 series and a high game of 192, while Adam Vowels had a 525 set with a 203 high game. Andrew Roth had a two-game set of 311, with a high game of 177, and Matt Mohrmann had a 104 for his only game of the day.

The Oilers were led by Tim Melton, who had a 516 series and a 235 high game, while Bryce Hyde had a 453 series with a high game of 170, Andy Watkins' high game was a 165 as a part of a 398 series, Jeff Hyduck tossed a 357 series, with a high game of 165 and Emmanuel Kitchner had a 293 series with a high game of 106.

In the junior varsity match, the Explorers won over the Oilers 7-0, as David Thomas had Marquette's high game of the day with a 184. Michael Allen chipped in a 163 game, Allen also had a 161, Joey Nugen had a 160 and Andrew Roth threw a 156 to help the Explorers.

Justice Garland had the two high games for the Oilers, with a 138 and 129, while Drew Charles had the next three highest games, tossing a 118, 116 and 103 respectively.

